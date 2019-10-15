It’s that happy time of the year again to break out the lederhosen and dirndl dresses and brush up on your chicken dance and polka moves. It is the 2019 Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa.
Attendees to the 41st Oktoberfest Tulsa can expect to find traditional German food, beer, dancing, arts and crafts, carnival rides, games and live music. And don’t forget the Dachshund Dash.
We have all of the information you need to join the celebration at River West Festival Park on the banks of the Arkansas River overlooking downtown Tulsa. See pages D6-7.