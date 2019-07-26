Old ball game: Softball diamonds are forever for team with 84-year-old leader

On this softball team, the word “triple” might apply to heart bypasses or internal organs.
One player on the team has three kidneys.
Another has none.
Just about everyone on the roster is dealing with some kind of age- or health-related obstacle, but the boys of summer continue to swing away twice a week at Carl Smith Sports Complex, even though their boyhood days are decades past.
The subject of this story is a 60-and-over senior softball team. Chelsea-based author John Wooley is a 70-year-old "rookie" who doesn’t look his age. He’s 14 years younger than player-coach Butch Webb.
“He’s just a kid compared to the rest of us,” Webb said.
About the new kid: “People have to have something to look forward to,” Wooley said. “I always said when I was 70 I was going to join a softball team. I loved playing softball when I was younger. You would have to ask the other guys (why they play), but, for me, it was something I said I was going to do, and I turned 70 in April and I found this team.”
What he found was a team of characters that, because of an assortment of physical issues, is not unlike the Island of Misfit Toys in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” That's not an insult. Toys, even the misfit kind, are fun. So is this squad.
Webb called C.J. Hardesty the “ham” of the team. Teammates call him an inspiration. He has no kidneys.
“He does five hours of dialysis before he comes out,” Webb said. “When he first wanted to play, we thought he was going to die because he just barely could walk a few steps. But he would sit down and he would come watch a ball game and finally one day he said, ‘I want to play ball,’ and I said, ‘All right.’ But he couldn’t run or nothing. He just kind of shuffled. He has improved a whole bunch.”
Hardesty’s cancerous kidneys were removed. He said the only health risk is a dialysis port that must be protected.
“There’s a plastic tube in there and they said if it shatters, you could bleed to death before they do anything about it, so just don’t get hit in that arm,” he said.
Does Hardesty worry about that? He said people die every day as a result of different things. He wants to keep doing what he loves.
“I played baseball when I was a kid,” he said. “I just didn’t stay with it. Now I guess this is reliving my childhood.”
'The Bad News Geezers'
More than anything else, here’s what you should know about this team: If you have a desire to play, whether you have a handicapped sticker on your vehicle or not, Webb has a spot for you. It’s not whether you win or lose — or how you play the game. It’s play ball, period. And the roster is in constant need of fresh blood because age exacts a toll. If interested, phone him at his office number — 918-836-6767.
If you call, Webb answers to “Super Coach.” The nickname was given to him by players. He said it came about as a response to him kidding players that they were the “Super Team.”
“We went two years and never won a game,” he said. “That’s how bad our team was — and we haven’t improved much. We don’t win many. Every now and then we will luck out.”
Team member John Harris, speaking to a reporter who attended a game, said, “Did you come out to find out about the Bad News Bears of senior softball?"
Wooley suggested “The Bad News Geezers” might be more appropriate. You’re allowed to poke fun if you’re in the geezers' inner circle. It comes with the territory.
Dugout chatter at a game included a mention of an item from the 1800s. “Are we that old?” Hardesty said.
Jim Droll was playfully called the Bionic Man after getting some repair work done, according to Webb. Need any joints greased?
Webb said games used to be played on Mondays and Wednesdays. “But these guys got older and they thought they needed more religion, so we postponed it from Wednesdays to Thursdays.”
'Next thing you know they pull a hamstring'
Webb’s team, which features two octogenarians and about a dozen players in their 70s, is named 80+. He changes the name every few years to reflect a new age milestone. The team will be renamed 85+ next year.
“When I turn 85, everybody turns 85,” he said.
There are five other teams in the 60-over division of Tulsa Senior Softball. Players come from a wide range of educational and socio-economic backgrounds, but they play like brothers, according to Harris. Jerry Miller, a retired Pond Creek-Hunter superintendent, drives round-trip from Enid. “I enjoy the game,” Miller said. “You’ve got to have some kind of exercise.”
If squad members come from all walks of life, it’s because “all runs of life” doesn’t necessarily apply. Do players run the bases? Sure — or they can get a sub to run for them. But Webb’s players do not run onto the field or run off the field between innings. Instead, they saunter.
Wooley, who arrives early to stretch, said, “The first time I played, I thought I was 50 or something. I dove for a ground ball and I couldn’t play for like four weeks.”
Martin Sheiman, who plays for a rival team, said newcomers sometimes try so hard they hurt themselves. He told a story about six players no-showing for a game because they were injured in debuts.
“That happens all the time,” Webb said. “Every man on my team says, ‘Don’t run hard, just break in easy.’ Well, they get to going from second to third and they’ve got to show you how fast they are and the next thing you know they pull a hamstring and they are out for two months. There are a lot of injuries just because we are old — a lot of aches and pains.”
Field of creams? Webb said he doesn’t get sore because he’s in good shape. He jogs and does the weight room thing. Maybe being physically fit will allow Webb to, 10 seasons from now, break a record for being the oldest player in team history. He said he once had a catcher who was 93 and, when you have a teammate that old, a fringe benefit is the old war stories really are old war stories. The catcher, Newell West, was a former World War II counterintelligence agent who regaled teammates with tales about hustling up Dachau war criminals.
West said Webb “hit the ball harder than I could” but lung issues forced him to stop playing. West accepted an invitation to remain with the team as a third base coach. He once got plunked in the forehead while coaching. It was a scary moment, but West held an icepack to his noggin and returned to duty when the next inning began. West died in 2015 at the age of 96.
The team also lost a player recently. Gene Reeves, 73, played well in rare victories early this season, according to Webb, but died June 29 after a sudden bout with leukemia. Goodbyes were said at Reeves’ home.
“The whole team was there,” Webb said. “We sat there and talked and hugged everybody.”
'Dodge a lot of bullets'
Webb, asked if he might threaten the age record, said it depends on the good Lord.
“When we get our age, we’ve got to dodge a lot of bullets,” he said. “Some of them, I don’t even know what the name of them are. I can’t even pronounce it.”
In Marc Radin’s case, the difficult-to-pronounce obstacle was histoplasmosis, which interrupted his playing career. It’s a fungal infection and it temporarily cost him use of his legs. He said he couldn’t even turn over in his hospital bed.
Radin left the hospital with a wheel chair and a walker.
“I used to come out and watch these guys with a cane,” he said. “I said, if at all possible, I’ll be back. I may not be good. But I’ll be back.”
Radin embraced physical therapy and now he’s playing ball again, though he’s mostly stationary while positioned at second base. He said he has been playing softball and/or baseball for 40 years and loves it enough that he isn’t ready to stop.
During a July 15 at-bat, Radin swung and made nice contact. He headed toward first base, but was thrown out.
“In the old days, I would have beat that out,” Radin said.
“I think you would,” someone in the dugout responded.
“I know I would,” Radin said with conviction.
Harris said it’s a miracle Radin is able to play. Radin also is the mentioned-earlier player that has three kidneys. His original kidneys weren’t performing well, so he gained a third kidney by way of a transplant. Radin said he came through the surgery fine because he was in relatively good shape. Give a measure of credit to the softball hobby.
League rules are modified because senior players tend to break easily and heal slowly. The changes minimize the risk of collisions that don’t involve bats and balls.
Speaking of bats and balls, it’s rare when someone in the 60-over division can clout a ball over the fence. According to urban legend, a “kid" (he’s 68) on another team parked a couple of balls. Inside-the-park homers are far more frequent.
'Like playing on a sandlot'
The ultimate destination is not so much home base, but a fish fry Webb hosts for players at the end of the year. The fish fry allows the camaraderie to spill over into extra innings.
Laurie Ribitzki, the wife of an opposing player, was among spectators at a recent game and sought out a reporter to point out 89-year-old coach Roy Harper and to make sure folks knew about Hardesty’s no-kidneys status.
“He is so inspiring,” she said.
About the senior softballers, she said this: “When it’s boiling hot and when it’s just freezing cold, they are still out there and they just love it to pieces.”
Softball diamonds are forever? Maybe the secret to eternal youth is to play games for as long as your body will cooperate.
“When Major Leaguers hold out, people will say, ‘They are just playing a kids’ game,’ and that’s really true,” Wooley said. “This is like playing on a sandlot.”
Sands of time be damned.