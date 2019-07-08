In my devotional time this morning I read this verse and I couldn’t help but think about our pursuing the More for our lives. If we become so focused on our More that we don’t spend time daily connecting with our source, we will ultimately fail to walk fully in our More. We must make sure that we are spending time daily in His word and worship-based prayer. Our time in His presence is what will empower us to fulfill God’s purpose for our lives. What are you doing to guard your daily time with the Father? Are you facing any distractions?