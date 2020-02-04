MOORE — A girl was killed and five other students were injured when a pickup struck them near Moore High School on Monday afternoon, police said.
The pickup, driven by a 56-year-old man, struck one vehicle, hit the group of students in the 1100 block of East Main Street, and then struck two more vehicles before coming to a stop near 100 S. Morgan Drive around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.
Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said investigators are still trying to determine whether the students were on the street or curb when they were hit, but he said “bodies were all over Main Street.”
Police arrested the driver without incident. Authorities said he might have been intoxicated. The speed limit is 25 mph.
“The injuries would indicate he was going faster than the speed limit,” Lewis said.
The five injured students were transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Three of the five students were in critical condition. Authorities did not confirm how many of them were girls and how many were boys.
Students who witnessed the wreck helped authorities. Some called 911; others followed the pickup.
“A lot of students witnessed the actual crash and were on the scene when we arrived,” Lewis said. “Some of those actually pointed out the direction the vehicle continued on, which helped us locate the vehicle.”
The students who were hit were part of the track and cross country team. The crash occurred about two blocks east of the school’s athletic complex, authorities said.
Dustin Horstkoetter, safety director for Moore Public Schools, was emotional as he told reporters the student-athletes were on a group run.
“To come around the corner and see kids and coaches give first aid and help their classmates and their students,” he said. “We live in a real good community. My heart is hurting and broken.”
Misty Crawford lives near the intersection of Main Street and Patterson Drive, about a block from the crash site. Crawford got a news alert on her phone and walked outside to see what was going on.
“There were cops everywhere,” she told The Oklahoman. “There were kids laying out everywhere, and they were being helped, and one body was being covered.”
Crawford immediately called her nephew, Moore High School sophomore Garret Massey, a member of the school’s track team.
“He’s devastated,” she said. “He was bawling his eyes out.”
Crystal Baldridge, Massey’s mother, walked up and hugged Crawford.
Baldridge said her son wasn’t running.
“He’s fine,” she said. “He’s just traumatized.
“He just said it looked like the driver was going 90 miles an hour.”
After Massey met with investigators, he walked over to his mother and hugged her.
The trauma team of the Oklahoma State Department of Education will be at Moore High School beginning Tuesday to help students.
“The families, students and staff of Moore High School are enduring heart-wrenching tragedy this evening,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “Tonight we pray for the Moore community and stand ready to assist in any way we can.”
This is not the first time in recent memory an Oklahoma high school cross-country runner has been hit in traffic.
In 2014, an 18-year-old driver in Broken Arrow hit a North Intermediate High School cross-country student who was running across the street from South Intermediate High School, 301 W. New Orleans, critically injuring him.
The Tulsa World contributed to this story.