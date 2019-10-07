The Owasso Police Department is stepping up its patrols at area shopping centers in light of recent suspicious activity.
On Sunday Oct. 6, at 8:42 p.m., OPD was made aware of a suspicious man inside Target allegedly following a woman and her young child inside the store, according to an email from the department.
It states that the man left in a dark-colored vehicle when employees attempted to contact him, and he was not located in the area when officers responded.
“Although no specific crime was reported in this case, these kinds of incidents are obviously frightening for everyone involved and they are taken seriously by the police,” the email stated. “As always, OPD will be patrolling the retail shopping areas to keep our residents and visitors safe in Owasso.”