Bruce Plante Cartoon: Hackers creating monsters
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
State uses funds derived from gaming to defend against lawsuit brought by tribes
-
Update: 2 accused of altering crime scene, making false statements in Owasso homicide investigation
-
Josh Jacobs, Tulsa native and NFL running back, buys his father a house in Owasso
-
Tulsa could receive 2-3 inches of snow Saturday, but forecast still being refined
-
Mayor Bynum rejects calls for Tulsa Police to be off 'Live PD' TV show
promotion
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Latest Local Offers
Performance Painting All phases of painting & remodeling. 100% satisfaction guaranteed. Free same-day estimates. Robert 918-697-0808
Suppling Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728
Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.