Bruce Plante cartoon: The Senate Oath
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Bill Haisten: Fran Fraschilla uses ESPN platform to address the Eddie Sutton-Hall of Fame ‘injustice’
-
What did a DHS caseworker see in a teen in foster care repeatedly passed over by other families? Herself.
-
Lenny Kravitz to play first concert at re-branded Hard Rock casino venue
-
'Killers of the Flower Moon' to begin filming in Pawhuska in March
-
Letter to the Editor: Gov. Stitt will go down in history as a treaty busting politician
promotion
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Latest Local Offers
FOUNDATION REPAIR
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899
Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…