Ever wonder why we celebrate the Christmas season by giving gifts to those we love? God gave us the first gift, his only son. When we give, we are imitating God by giving our best to change the lives of others.
Christmas is the time of year when we honor Christ by helping the “least of these.” Everyone sees the “less fortunate” as those worse off than we are. The truth is that each of us can contribute to saving a life this Christmas.
Three years ago, at just about this time of year, we had a stranger walk into the mission for a meal. This man was in extremely poor physical condition. It worried everyone who saw him.
Brutal cold fronts can be expected to blow through Tulsa in the winter. Many individuals show up at the mission suffering from the life-threatening cold at this time of year. It is more than tough to be living on the street during frigid weather. The bitter cold convinces most people to stay inside with us overnight.
This particular man may have also been suffering from mental health issues. Many of the homeless try to self-medicate their various ailments and wind up suffering from substance abuse.
We invited him repeatedly to stay overnight in the warm and safe mission building. He refused to stay. We literally begged him to stay, knowing that if he went back out into the cold, he would suffer exposure or worse.
He left and eventually laid down on the sidewalk not 50 feet from our building. We checked on him every hour. We called Adult Protective Services, but police told us his choice was to stay on the sidewalk, and they could not legally force him inside.
Early the next morning we checked him again. He was unresponsive. The man died 50 feet from warmth and safety.
It is a heartbreaking story. We won’t soon forget it. A sick man decided to stay out in the cold, and he died alone. We have no idea if he decided to end his life on purpose or if it was a just a cruel accident of fate. While we still don’t know why it happened, our powerlessness to prevent his death will always haunt us.
In truth, it is never safe to live on the streets in Tulsa. And as we enter into the cold winter season, that danger increases. But there is hope in the services John 3:16 Mission offers: not just meals and a warm, safe place to stay, but programs to help those on the streets restore their self-respect and even their very lives.
It is tough to understand those who seem to have just given up, to live on the streets. It is difficult to have much sympathy for those who are dependent on others while you are working hard to provide for your family, but compassion for others is strong in our community and the need is great.
The number of homeless people seeking shelter in Tulsa last year was up nearly 10%. The number of unsheltered homeless in our city was up a staggering 31%.
A quick survey of Tulsa’s shelter directors demonstrates that these statistics are all too real. Everyone is seeing increasing numbers of desperate people seeking food and shelter.
At John 3:16 Mission we are called to give homeless men, women and families emotional, physical and spiritual help so they can support themselves. Not so much a handout as a hand up.
We help them discover and repair the broken pieces of their lives. We provide education and job readiness to help them get back on their own two feet financially. We show individuals how the message of hope and healing found in the Bible applies to them. Yes, even to them. We offer them a supportive community to assist them along the road to change.
You can volunteer to help serve others. You can contribute to food and clothing drives. You can spend time in prayer for those who are forgotten. Every single thing you can do is extremely valuable. It is greatly appreciated by the forgotten people who wander our streets.
This holiday season is the perfect time to help your family discover the true meaning of giving. When you share time with family and friends, dedicate some of that time to helping others. Get creative. Inspire those close to you to remember those who have no family or broken family relationships.
Join us in reaching out to the loneliest among us. Help us share the love of Christmas with those who could use some love in their lives. You can help us offer them the opportunity to receive the gift of a new life. With your help we can give them Christmas meals, warm clothing, a bed and a safe place to begin rebuilding their lives.
Merry Christmas to all from John 3:16 Mission.
Steve Whitaker is senior pastor, president and CEO of John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa.
