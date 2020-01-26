When I was still in college and working part time, I saw a workplace poster asking the question, “How much is enough income?”
The answer was, “Just a little more than you currently make.”
At that stage of my life I didn’t fully grasp that philosophical statement. I was barely scratching by and thought surely a dollar-an- hour raise would solve most of the financial challenges I faced at the time.
After college, while working in public accounting, I began to appreciate the poster’s meaning. As I prepared tax returns for what I thought were very wealthy clients, the truth of the message became clear: It didn’t seem to matter how much people made or how many pay raises they received, they always found a way to spend all of their earnings, and just a little more.
Later, I began providing financial counseling for my fellow church members who needed help keeping their finances in order. I made the same observation over and over again — people had a hard time staying within the limitations of their income. And during my 30 years at TTCU Federal Credit Union, I have seen many people with the same financial struggle.
Modern society hasn’t helped the situation. Today we have more and more alluring things on which to spend our money. New forms of entertainment, convenient online shopping, easy access to gambling — it all competes for the money we earn.
There was time when society discouraged overspending. Credit was hard to come by and thrift was a desired badge of honor. But the advent of credit cards, payday lending and overdraft privileges created a cultural shift, paving the way to a lifestyle of over-consumption. It’s easier than ever before to “buy it now and worry about paying for it later.”
Eventually, though, consistent overspending catches up with us, creating stress and triggering disagreements over money. It’s no wonder financial problems often are cited as a leading cause of divorce. Worrying about how to pay the bills takes over. Moonlighting to bring in extra money leaves less time for family. The added work takes a toll on physical and emotional health. Finally, the short-term solution offered by bankruptcy follows a person for years afterward, like a scarlet letter that just won’t go away.
Many of us followed the time-honored recipe of working hard and getting more education in order to get ahead in life. I did. And yet I too fell into the “just a little more” syndrome. As I reflected on the pattern I found myself following, I started to consider how I could help those church and credit union members who were experiencing financial stress in their lives.
The truth is, building a solid financial foundation is key to realizing goals, financial and otherwise. In fact, it’s so important that in 2013 the Oklahoma Legislature passed the Passport to Financial Literacy Act which mandates all high school seniors show proficiency in 14 specific areas of personal finance. Several local financial institutions offer resources to our public schools to help them meet the mandate. For people past their high school days, financial counseling and classes are offered at many churches, credit unions and at not-for-profit agencies such as those associated with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.
We owe it to ourselves, to our friends and to our families to make sure that we get and pass along basic financial information. There’s no shame in asking questions, and the information is readily available if we simply seek it out.
The common thread in all these resources is they teach us to live within our means. They teach us to be certain we know where we stand financially before we make that next purchase. They show us how to make a plan and stick with it. And they give us tools we need to be able to walk away from spending “a little more.”
I never forgot that poster I saw back in my college days, and its message has reverberated throughout my personal life and my career. I wish everyone could see that poster. Because there is no greater peace of mind than knowing you are living within your means, spending your hard-earned dollars wisely and building a future that offers something far greater than “a little more.”
Tim Lyons is president and CEO of TTCU Federal Credit Union and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
