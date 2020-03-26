As the executive director of Tulsa Remote, I’ve been busy this past week.
Over the past several days, I’ve been trying to answer countless calls, texts and emails about one thing: working remotely. Since Tulsa Remote is arguably the most diverse set of remote workers in the world, companies and individuals who are working remotely for the first time are looking for ways to ensure they are successful in the transition. And while I’m thrilled that so many organizations are finally doing what they claimed was impossible just a year before, I want to ensure that those new to remote work are learning from individuals who have been doing it for years. Going remote challenges aspects of your organization. Most notably trust, culture and etiquette.
If leaders plan to make remote work a success, they need to focus on these three areas. Without that focus, they will be potentially squandering this moment that could lead to long-term improvements in efficiency, communication and culture.
• First, remote workers need to see, hear and feel your trust.
Many executives share concern that remote workers won’t be as productive as in-office employees. In reality, remote workers actually put in more hours and have less separation between work and home life. Regardless of where your team sits, they need you to empower them to accomplish their goals. Trust them to get the work done and focus on giving them the tools to be successful. Trust will also allow them to have better separation while working, preventing burnout.
Employees are tempted by distraction everywhere. Where your employee sits when typing an email is never going to be the issue.
• Second, remote work will force you to adapt to keep your culture.
Leveraging video chat in your current structure is not enough to have a successful remote workforce. The pulse of an organization also has to shift. And it’s important to have top-down buy-in.
Simple things that many office workers utilize no longer exist: gathering around the water cooler, sitting with co-workers over lunch, and quick team coffee runs. These small events may seem trivial but they are the backbone of culture. Spontaneous moments of interaction and pockets of conversation create your culture and should be encouraged remotely.
Technology allows us to continue to have casual interactions, and they shouldn’t just be allowed, they should be encouraged.
• Finally, etiquette matters over the screen.
Would you tolerate a vice president checking her phone while leading a meeting or allowing your marketing director to talk with a hand over his mouth? I doubt you would. So don’t tolerate them in virtual settings either.
Map out clear expectations. Educate your team on best practices and use of tools. And don’t create a chasm between what’s accepted in-person but not virtually.
These difficult times have forced us to reconsider how we can keep business moving forward. There are millions of remote workers in the U.S. who have been doing this for years. Let’s not try to reinvent the wheel. Let’s ask them for help and listen to their advice.
Aaron Bolzle is executive director of Tulsa Remote.
