President Donald Trump’s visit to Tulsa perfectly epitomizes the issue with the government’s response to COVID-19.
On Saturday, 20,000 people from all around Oklahoma and probably Texas, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas will converge on the BOK Center. Because President Trump has deemed using face coverings “weak,” most attendees probably will not wear them. No one will socially distance because Trump doesn’t want to show a sparsely attended rally. In his calculus, the larger the rally appears, and the fewer the people wearing face coverings, the stronger he looks and the more votes he will receive.
His rally convenes as northwest Arkansas, parts of Texas and Tulsa itself are experiencing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases — and in Tulsa the largest day-to-day increase ever.
The irony is that Trump and his supporters are undercutting the very thing they want to happen. They believe we should return to normal, increase economic activity and bring people back to work to generate a stronger economy and bullish stock market. Even those of us who are careful agree with these priorities —indeed, without economic activity, states will lose tax revenues and be forced to cut crucial oversight and support programs. What Trump and his supporters ignore is that to prevent the disease spikes we are seeing, the opening must be conditioned on social distancing and mask-wearing. Otherwise, we will never achieve the economic recovery we all want.
As we move through a summer during which was supposed to bring a break in COVID-19 transmission, that break keeps moving further and further away. Now, that break may not arrive at all before the likely second wave of COVID-19 arrives with colder weather, more inside activities and school. Not only will Trump and his supporters fail to achieve their goal, but they will undermine the freedom that the rest of us were hoping for. By staying away from crowds and wearing uncomfortable face coverings, we had hoped to earn our freedom in a summer when we can send kids to camp, travel a bit, go to bars and restaurants and maybe attend a sporting event or concert, not to mention sending our kids back to school in the fall with some semblance of confidence in their safety.
But because Trump wants to increase his poll numbers and many of our fellow citizens lack patience and desire immediate gratification, we are very likely never going to get that summer break or confidence in the fall. The people who don’t give a thought about transmitting this disease will have their summer of frivolity and freedom as they recklessly spread the disease like a bull in a china shop (ultimately upending the bull market but more importantly our childrens’ health, the economy and our way of life). They will spread the disease, if not by their own transmission, then by their example of not wearing a mask, not social distancing and perpetuating the myth that this exhibits bravery and strength.
And that’s the story of America’s response to COVID-19. While many stepped up and tried to fight the outbreak in the short term to achieve long-term victory, others do what feels good now — and damn the consequences later. And we are all worse for the experience.
Adam Kupetsky lives in Tulsa and is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
