Many Oklahomans are aware of the June 30 election on State Question 802 for Medicaid expansion. Are they aware of two existing Medicaid programs that make a significant difference in the quality of life for vulnerable Oklahomans?
Based on my anecdotal experience as a poverty lawyer of 15 years, I suspect many are not. I began my career representing people who are homeless, and then children with disabilities. This experience enabled me to become familiar with several government health care and benefit programs.
The first are the Medicare Savings Programs. Consider, for example, a senior citizen who lives on a monthly Social Security check of $1,000, at 94% of the federal poverty level and no other income, savings or assets.
The Social Security check is reduced because the Medicare Part B premium of $144.60, leaving $855.40 per month. Every dollar matters. The difference of the Medicare premium may require a choice between basic needs such as food or rent.
The good news is that Oklahoman is eligible to have the state’s Medicaid program pay the Part B premium. Also, because the income is under 100% of the poverty level, Medicaid will pay the deductible, co-insurance and copays. This is known as the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Plus program.
There are three more categories of Medicare savings programs, unfortunately known by an alphabet soup of government acronyms: SLMB, QI and QDWI. Eligibility ranges from 120% to 200% of the federal poverty level and asset limits. For eligible people, the programs provide important assistance with Medicare premiums.
While the federal government administers Medicare, it is the state of Oklahoma that administers the Medicaid program. The two programs do not coordinate with one another, as there is no automatic deeming or enrollment when a person applies to Social Security for Medicare. For the state assistance, beneficiaries must make a separate application through the Department of Human Services.
Every additional affirmative step required — a proverbial hoop to jump through — represents a barrier to access. Fortunately, the Medicare Part D prescription savings program does feature automatic enrollment through Social Security.
The second program is the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982, an important program for children with significant medical needs. The program — commonly known by the acronym TEFRA — enables children with disabilities who qualify for an institutional level of care to remain in their homes.
The program addressed the inconsistency where parental income and resources were counted if a child lived at home, but not if they lived in an institutional setting. This created a bias toward institutional care rather than community-based care.
Under TEFRA, only the child’s income and resources (if any) are counted for purposes of determining eligibility. Where a parent has private insurance, the program can provide secondary coverage. Applications are made through DHS.
What are the impediments to access? As a threshold matter, awareness must increase. More direct outreach campaigns to the public should be considered. Outreach efforts should also be directed toward service providers who work closely with these populations.
Social workers, case managers, health care clinicians and nonprofit organizations all play a critical role in linking Oklahomans with assistance.
Legal Aid has several medical-legal partnerships throughout the state in which an attorney works on-site at a medical facility in collaboration with social workers and clinicians to help patients obtain such help at the same time they receive medical care. This streamlined approach represents a one-stop-shop model that brings the services to people rather than placing the onus on them to find the services.
It takes all of us. If you know of someone in your circle who may benefit from one of these programs, please spread the word!
Adrienne Watt Nesser is an attorney with Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Inc., a statewide not-for-profit law firm.
