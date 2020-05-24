My name is Amanda Ryan, and I am honored to be your valedictorian.
Since I moved here at the beginning of my junior year, I have met so many amazing people and had so many influential experiences that have shaped my life in amazing ways.
It was a rough transition, but now Tulsa feels more like home than anywhere else ever has. I truly can’t imagine who I would be now without Memorial High School. My friends have made me feel appreciated and my teachers have made me feel empowered. I am so thankful for everyone I had the opportunity to meet and disheartened by all of the people that I missed out on.
What most of you don’t know, though, is that at the age of 2 I was diagnosed with autism. I was told that I would never be able to communicate clearly with people. I was told that I would never be able to speak in front of people. I was told that I would never be able to tie my shoes, ride a bike, or drive a car. While I’m still working on that last one, I know I’m going to get there.
Every one of us has at some point in their life been told how far we could make it and what our options are. Many of you have day-in and day-out been cruelly reminded of just how little you amount to. But you have been lied to, and I’m here to tell you the truth. The truth is that you can go as far as you want to go.
Just keep pushing forward until you make it. Most of us aren’t even sure what making it is. Making it is being fulfilled and satisfied with the life you are living. Making it is taking life one step at a time and never giving up.
It doesn’t have to be owning an international business empire. Making it can be living in a one-bedroom apartment with a leaky sink while you work on paintings that aren’t selling yet. As long as you keep moving forward then you’re making it.
And what are your options? Your options are whatever you’re willing to put time and energy into. Misfortune has an unfair amount of influence in our lives, but you have to be the force that upsets that balance. Take a chance on success even when it feels like the world wants you to fail.
Look at everything around you; humanity has never bowed down to the world. Why should you? We are a new generation coming in to shape the world like no one has before us. That is what you amount to: an endless world of change and possibilities.
You don’t have to start a revolution. You just have to start moving forward. The rest will follow.
Congratulations to all of my fellow graduates. I cannot wait to see what you will add to the world..
Amanda Ryan plans to attend the University of Tulsa for a bachelor’s degree in psychology followed by law school.
