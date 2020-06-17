Most people I know have an opinion about protesters. We read about them, we see images of them, but I’d like to explain what it is like to be one of them.
In the spring of 2018, I participated in the Oklahoma teacher walkout to protest the lack of funding to education in our state. I stood by the road with my handmade sign and almost everyone honked and cheered. People from the community brought us gift cards, meals and water. The police didn’t monitor us, there was no aggression toward us, and we never doubted we were safe that day. Everyone seemed to care about us.
On May 31, 2020, I participated in a Black Lives Matter protest after the murder of George Floyd. I stood by the road with my handmade sign and a few people honked and cheered. People brought us water. A few drivers flipped us off from behind tinted windows and yelled angry words as they sped by, and there were moments we did not feel safe. A police car monitored us from a distance. Most people who drove by silently ignored us. This is not a time to be silent.
It’s hard to imagine how long eight minutes and 48 seconds is until you sit through it. It’s hard to watch Terence Crutcher walking away with his hands up. It’s unimaginable that Breonna Taylor was killed by police entering her home with the wrong address and nothing has been done.
I cannot watch another human die with a knee on his neck and not feel that it could have been different. I protest for the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness granted to all Americans. I protest peacefully, I raise my voice to protest injustice, and my fellow humans do not have to agree with me. They do not have to treat me with respect and it is their right to speak freely. It is for these rights I protest.
President Donald Trump has chosen Tulsa for his campaign rally on June 20. Tulsa, where the race riots ravaged Black Wall Street in 1921, and he originally chose June 19, Juneteenth, a day on which black communities celebrate the end of slavery. It seems inevitable there will be protests.
From his prior language and actions, we know how President Trump responds to demonstrations. He has called protesters “thugs” and threatened to allow “vicious dogs” to attack them. He has demonstrated his disdain for peaceful protesters during the 2016 campaign with statements like: “I’d like to punch him in the face.” When President Trump wanted to walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church, we watched federal law enforcement officers use pepper-spray projectiles to force demonstrators out of Lafayette Square.
In addition to the threat of violence toward protesters, the rally will pose a threat to public health. While cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa continue to rise, the Tulsa Health Department director expresses grave concerns and says he wishes it were postponed.
I’m a peaceful person and don’t like conflict. I’m away from my family and fear this deadly pathogen may take someone dear before I see them one last time. However, I will exercise my First Amendment rights in the face of my fears, because we can perform no greater patriotic duty than to exercise our Constitutional rights. It is out of love and respect for this country that we raise our voices when our fellow Americans’ rights are violated. This is the civic duty of all Americans, and when these rights and responsibilities are threatened so is our great nation.
Andrea Cull is a public school teacher living in Tahlequah.
