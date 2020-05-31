As I read the news each morning while working from home, my emotions continue to swing. I consume sad stories of loss and then encouraging stories of our health care workers and first responders exhibiting amazing courage. Opinions of political, international and economic theorists have always been and will continue to be prevalent through whatever means we use in the search for solutions to these unforeseen challenges.
I have read and seen countless examples of how the use of creativity in these unprecedented times — sorry, I said it, I can’t seem to find another word to describe these times — will get us through this.
What is becoming obvious to me is that this may be the best time ever for creative problem-solving. Have the stakes and challenges of the impact of this global pandemic been this high before? Can we agree that the motivation to solve the numerous challenges ahead is at extraordinary levels?
According to the Common Sense Idea Life Cycle, an idea is triggered by a problem that needs to be solved, the enthusiasm sets in that a potential solution is possible, then the idea is tried, failed, modified, tried again, modified and tried again (this is where hard work and patience comes in) and then, ultimately, the problem is solved.
Solutions to the challenges of how we stay connected with each other and how we are protecting ourselves and others are being created and tried. Many have been simply brilliant.
Throughout my days of heavy screen time, I see how many of us are staying socially and emotionally connected with each other.
More than a month ago, my college-aged daughter told me she was leaving the house for a drive-by birthday party. Wait, you’re doing what? Birthday parties now involve getting in a car, driving to the home of the birthday celebrant, honking the horn, singing happy birthday, blasting their favorite song on the radio and even tossing a cupcake to them from 20 feet way. Even the traditional, century-old birthday party has been re-engineered.
There have been so many other creative examples: teachers driving through neighborhoods with signs and balloons showing how much their students are missed and loved; senior proms becoming huge Zoom rage parties with prom dresses and tuxedos, sometimes sweatpants, as the attire of choice; apps where you can play Pictionary with your distant family just as if you were all together at grandma’s house ... .
Honestly, I can’t keep up with all the new and inventive ways we are staying connected. From a business perspective, there are several examples of repurposing equipment such as 3D printers to manufacture personal protective equipment and medical devices. Some folks have figured out a way for drones, robots and even dogs to deliver food to their neighbors. And, thankfully, the efforts of testing new vaccines and treatments are accelerating at breakneck speed.
I mean really, who thinks of this stuff? It’s the creatives, that’s who, and aren’t we all creative in some way?
So in this social-distanced world, how does a couple tell elderly grandparents who live on a high floor of an assisted living unit that they’re expecting twins when a phone call doesn’t seem to do it justice? That’s simple — you rent a scissor lift and use it to see them outside on the fifth floor, right?!
I especially am very excited that the creative spirit is burning the hottest right now in scientists and researchers at several biotech and pharmaceutical companies who are working tirelessly to develop systems to make more testing kits, personal protective equipment, treatments and even a vaccine. I expect daily news alerts will continue showing creative people solving new challenges with new solutions and especially, treatments for those that are suffering or will become infected.
I believe that it is still important, especially as many areas begin to reopen, that creativity remains top of mind. Adjustments in this new normal will continue to be necessary, and in many cases quickly, for us as citizens, families, businesses, schools and public servants. Stay engaged, stay connected and creative. Repeat.
Andrew Ziola is vice president of investor relations and corporate affairs for ONEOK Inc. and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.
