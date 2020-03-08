When was the last time you danced by yourself?
Sketched something?
Sat down in front of a piano to just — play?
I found myself dancing alone just this last weekend! A Nutcracker “Mouse on Cheese” to the core, I cannot help but flit around after seeing ballet. I stand up a little straighter. I step a little lighter. You see, I am one of the many lucky little girls in Tulsa who learned to dance under the direction of Moscelyne Larkin. She taught me how to pull an imaginary spider web with my arms years before putting me through the nerve-wracking test to earn my pointe shoes.
She taught me many dance positions to be sure, but, more importantly, she positioned me to take my life on in a way that was dictated by discipline, thought and expression. Good thing, too, because my flat feet would never have allowed me to become a professional ballerina.
I could stand on a soapbox and try to tell you why the arts are important, in fact, vital, but unless you have a personal story that connects you to art, I will have little luck in persuading you. Instead, I’m going to try to be brave enough to share a truth of mine in this space of public vulnerability.
I am privileged to work in the arts where I am constantly surrounded by passionate and creative people. I left my previous vocation in the law in part because I didn’t want to keep banging my head against the stress desk. And yet, at the beginning of this year, I found myself suddenly terrified that my previous artistic passions had been paralyzed. The creative outlets that used to be there for me were suddenly tangled up in the exact thing that I needed a break from: burnout at work. The irony of that fearful realization was not lost on me.
Luckily, before long, my conscious affinity for the creative arts returned. My paint brushes hadn’t gotten up and walked away. The Philbrook gardens hadn’t frozen over for all eternity. Art still welcomed me back.
Thank goodness Tulsa likes the arts!
Tulsa likes the arts so much that in 2016 we passed a provision that would generate $2.25 million in tax revenue over 15 years that will directly benefit the arts. And earlier this month, after nearly four years of determining the best and most fair way, the city of Tulsa will begin to distribute these funds.
And Tulsa wants to maintain its reputation as a cultural hub so much so that in 2015 Arts Alliance Tulsa became our city’s united arts fund, raising money on an annual basis to help sustain 40-plus nonprofit organizations through grants allocated in December.
Arguably, where AAT grants have the most impact is on the organizations about which most of us know little. Many of these organizations do not hold annual galas or have a dedicated development staff. Without the unrestricted operating funds coming from AAT, several of these institutions would not be able to keep the lights on. That being said, collectively, these organizations provide the pulse that is the vibrant Tulsa arts community.
The arts are for everyone.
As I can personally attest, if allowed to flourish naturally, art builds resilience in the human spirit. Art broadens our channels of communication, widens our methods of observation and deepens our empathy for others.
Not only does art allow us to escape our daily routines, but recent research reveals that art is a wellness activity! Even the doctors say so. Under the guidance of Dr. Michael Weisz, the University of Oklahoma-University of Tulsa School of Community Medicine now offers a course that specifically integrates the arts in its curriculum to enhance patient care and creativity.
Some say that the arts are fluff. Some say that art is not a matter of life and death. However, I disagree. The arts are crucial to peace of mind, happiness and health. And in that way, the arts make way for our most dynamic life.
Anna Inhofe is development director of Arts Alliance Tulsa and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
