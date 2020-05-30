As a third-year medical student, I never imagined I would be training in a day and age where I am nervous to enter a clinical environment.
Being a novice in the setting of direct patient care creates its own anxiety. Adding the challenges of navigating the new world we inhabit adds an additional and considerable layer of tension. This feeling is not unique to health care professionals and trainees, but it is one that complicates the process of entering places where the sick are treated and remaining confident as you grapple with the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Much like the 1918 influenza pandemic, the COVID-19 pandemic has not only transformed the physical landscape of the United States and other countries but has also etched itself deeply into our collective consciousness. We have witnessed many instances of altruism and courage that attest to humanity’s power over the past several weeks. However, we have also become painfully aware of how divided we are as a society and how ineffective we can be at communication.
At the heart of highly effective communication is something called emotional intelligence: the ability to identify, understand and manage our emotions as they occur and to manage relationships with other people through awareness of their emotions. Unlike our personalities, emotional intelligence is a trait that changes as we practice taking stock of ourselves and others before deciding on actions. Empathic listening and negotiating for win-win outcomes are two skills a person with high emotional intelligence possesses. No matter who we are, developing our emotional intelligence allows us to be more effective in almost any area of life.
In his book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” the late Stephen Covey describes the maturity continuum along which we can plot our growth and development from a state of psychological and social dependence to one of exceptionally productive interdependence. According to Covey’s model, a person who becomes more interdependent finds himself involved in stronger and more synergistic relationships with other people. Other research on human psychology supports these ideas, including how collective hope can be achieved when people understand and trust one another. My own research in positive psychology has revealed how people flourish when they feed into one another’s energy and address one another’s individual needs.
As the pandemic has worn on, a disturbing pattern of political tribalism, politicization of safety measures and win-lose discourse has surfaced. While all of these factors existed long before the coronavirus started spreading across the globe, they have been particularly palpable recently. It is understandable that we would lean toward biased ways of thinking because most — if not all — of us are scared of the uncertainty this pandemic has caused. In fact, fear and related emotions are processed in parts of the brain that can prevent us from activating the parts involved in higher-order thinking, and in the case of most animals, this phenomenon is intended to promote survival.
So, how can we quell the fear and frustration that many of us share at this point?
I believe all roads lead back to emotional intelligence, dialogue and trust. In “Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High,” the authors make a compelling argument that people cannot contribute to a pool of shared meaning when they feel unsafe and, thus, cannot communicate effectively when emotions go unchecked. In other words, the various adversarial interactions we have been seeing at all levels of government and even between members of our own community signal a lack of safety and possibly even outright distrust. What emotional intelligence shows us is that the first step to being understood is striving to understand others, which is not happening right now.
While we as Tulsans and Oklahomans may not be able to control what is happening across the entire country, we do have the ability to communicate effectively with one another and seek win-win arrangements for everyone in our local communities. The disproportionate impact of this pandemic on minority groups is just one critical area where we need to be communicating effectively and empathically listening to everyone concerned. For us to write Tulsa’s success story, we must become more aware of ourselves and others and use that information to nurture relationships that make us feel secure and willing to communicate about some of the most difficult issues we will likely face in our lifetimes.
Ashten Duncan, MPH, is a third-year medical student at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa and an Albert Schweitzer Fellow for Life. He is interested in practicing primary care medicine in medically underserved communities.
