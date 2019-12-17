Each year, my dutiful husband hauls boxes of decorations from the attic and puts up lights. He likes Christmas embellishments but isn't the overly enthusiast Clark Griswold or Elf type, except in one area.
He cannot pass up a film adaptation of "A Christmas Carol." He is all in when it comes to the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge finding his moral center through three time-traveling ghosts and a phantom of his old business partner.
My preference for the 1843 Charles Dickens classic is watching live actors on a stage, but my husband is more of a home theater guy.
Usually, he’s a purist, wanting it to really feel like 19th century working class London. But he’ll check out versions featuring Muppets, Thomas the Tank Engine, Looney Tunes or Mickey Mouse.
Recently, he tried a version with Scrooge travelling 150 years into the future. He lasted 10 minutes. Sometimes, a person cannot suspend belief that much.
To his credit, he gave "A Diva's Christmas Carol (2000)" starring Vanessa Williams a shot. The time-travelling tale had a better chance. But I love Vanessa Williams, so that got full airing time.
Both of us give the thumbs up to 1962's Mr. Magoo. It works. The old man makes a good Scrooge, the story is pretty faithful to the novella and the music delightful.
Forget the Flintstones. How can anything set in the Stone Age have Christmas celebrations?
My husband has high standards for his Christmas Carols. Some elements must be present to stay on our big screen through the end credits.
Having a scary Jacob Marley is non-negotiable. The appearance of bedraggled specter needs be striking and unforgettable, including an introductory image on the door knocker.
The image has to be frightening enough to motivate a cranky, bitter old man into action.
Actor Fred Finlay in 1984’s adaptation scared the bejesus out of me, and Disney’s computer animated version 10 years ago is creepy. The zombie-like John Forsythe in 1988 wearing the golf clothes Marley died in is an entertaining take.
Completely missing the mark is the 1935 British version featuring actor Seymour Hicks as Scrooge. It was the first sound version of the story, but Marley is invisible. It’s hard getting past seeing Hicks talk to air.
Also, that version leaves out Scrooge's exuberant mentor, Mr. Fezziwig. That's just ridiculous.
This is why production quality is a big deal. Special effects make the paranormal more real and old London streets grittier, but big money isn't everything.
Community theaters, including Tulsa's American Theatre Company, have been producing fantastic shows without the benefit of computer generated sets.
Because Scrooge goes through such a transition, acting ability is crucial.
That’s why George C. Scott, Basil Rathbone, Alastair Sim, Reginald Owen, Michael Caine, Albert Finney, Tim Curry and Patrick Stewart anchored memorable adaptations.
Don't forget the importance of the other characters.
The Ghost of Christmas Past must be a comfortable and unflappable introduction followed by the tough love of Ghost of Christmas Present. The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come has to be eerie and off-putting, like the cloaked and quiet Michael Carter in 1984 and Tim Potter in 1999.
I've yet to find a better Ghost of Christmas Present than actor Edward Woodward (1984), seeming to invite viewers into his party. Actor Joel Grey (1999) nails the ethereal past spirit.
The outlier to these is 1988’s “Scrooged” starring Bill Murray. That has among the most entertaining ghosts, effects and overall unique take on the story. It’s required annual viewing, along with “Christmas Vacation.”
With those elements as a guide, here are my husband’s top picks:
- “A Christmas Carol,” 1999 starring Patrick Stewart was made after the actor performed a series of one acts from the novella on Broadway and in London. It has a beautiful montage of “Silent Night” among different classes of people and perfect mix of grit and cheer.
- “A Christmas Carol,” 1984 made-for-TV movie starring George C. Scott.
- Disney’s computer-animated “A Christmas Carol” from 2009 with Jim Carrey was darker than what was expected, but it’s true to the Dickens original. It’s becoming more of a favorite over time.
- “Christmas Carol,” 1971 animated television program. The narrator was Michael Redgrave and Scrooge was Alastair Sim. It won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short film.
- The 1951 black-and-white “A Christmas Carol” with Alastair Sim offers a mesmerizing performance.
An honorable mention is given to the 1970 musical adaptation with Albert Finney, though Jason Alexander holds his own in a 2004 television special.
There are numerous reasons why this Dickens story has staying power: optimism, redemption, charity, empathy and goodness. Finding the right adaption for your mood can turn a ba-humbug day into something jolly.