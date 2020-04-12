Have you ever had a punt blocked? It’s the most devastating play in football. You never see it coming and boom! Momentum and emotions do a complete 180. This one play turns calm to panic and confidence to fear.
If you have any hope of winning, the coach must find his balance, calm his team and lead them to adjust and execute the game plan with focus and confidence.
A little over 30 years ago, I walked out of my doctor’s office after receiving the news that I had cancer. Cancer! Boom! The news was bad. To say that my world was rocked would be a huge understatement.
Emotionally, I was a mess. Next came blood work, tests, scans and more blood work … . I was anxious and fearful for the future.
Finally, I met with my new oncologist. He walked me through the data and let me know that I had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of leukemia. More important, he explained that there was a strong probability that this cancer would not kill me, if I would follow his plan.
My doctor was speaking my language. As a coach and former athlete, I get excited when we have a good game plan. A good plan makes me willing to do hard things. A good plan also gives me hope.
So, with the same passion and focus that I lifted weights and ran gassers to get in condition to play football, I executed the plan my doctors gave me.
Part of the plan was to read “Love, Medicine and Miracle: Lessons Learned about Self-Healing from a Surgeon’s Experience with Exceptional Patients” by Dr. Bernie Siegel.
“Hope is not statistical,” Dr. Siegel writes. “It is physiological.”
He goes on to say, “Most of us never stop to consider our blessings: rather we spend the day only thinking about our problems. But since you have to be alive to have problems, be grateful for the opportunity to have problems.”
I drew close to my family. I leaned on my faith, and I did the hard things — several months of chemotherapy and a couple of surgeries. And I was grateful.
Yes, I had cancer, but I also had a loving wife and three precious young sons at home. My parents were nearby. We had a church family that loved on us and prayed for us. I had a good job and great co-workers. My boss was supportive. My nurses, doctors and caregivers were rock stars. I really had it great!
Flash forward 30 years or so and, once again, our world is being rocked. The news is awful. The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading across the globe. The statistics are frightening. Our economy and our confidence in the future have done a complete 180.
While channel surfing, trying to find out about this virus, I stumbled across the daily White House Task Force briefing. As I listened to Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead medical doctors on the national task force, I was drawn in. He calmly explained that, as horrific as this pandemic is, there is a very strong probability that this virus will not kill us if we will follow the plan. Dr. Fauci offered no guarantees, but his plan did provide hope.
I like plans!
Draw emotionally close to our families and friends. Lean on our faith. Love others and do the hard things for as long as it takes — wash our hands for 20 seconds, practice social distancing, stay home as much as possible and isolate if we have symptoms or if we have been exposed to someone with the virus.
Johnson Oatman grew up during the Civil War and lived through a worldwide flu pandemic that killed over a million people. Later he would survive the American polio epidemic. In 1897, Oatman wrote the hymn, “Count Your Blessings”:
Count Your Blessings
When upon life’s billows you are tempest-tossed,
When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost,
Count your many blessings, name them one by one,
And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.
I saw this additional thought on Twitter: “There are few tools more powerful against fear than gratitude.”
Thank you, Mayor G.T. Bynum, Gov. Kevin Stitt, members of Congress, Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump. I may not have voted for all of you, but I am thankful for men and women making hard leadership decisions. It seems easy for many to criticize our leaders and play Monday morning quarterback. You are leading in uncharted water, making real-time calls with the limited information available.
Thank you also to the thousands of medical professionals, first responders and scientists on the frontlines.
Bill Blankenship is head football coach at Owasso High School and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.
