Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 200 AM CDT. * AT 1157 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... BIXBY... JENKS... GLENPOOL... CATOOSA... TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 220 AND 232.