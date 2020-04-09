The COVID-19’s pandemic reign of sickness and death has brought with it complex and urgent questions, that highly educated and motivated people of science and the highest levels of governmental leadership around the globe are struggling to answer.
The pandemic is also raising the very basic question of faith: “Where is God?” As with other questions we humans ask in troubling times, it seems to me there are at least three perspectives:
•One, is a rhetorical and didactic (teaching) perspective. Those who ask the question from this rhetorical perspective, are really saying the current deadly, random and apparently to this point self-determining pandemic confirms, or should confirm for any thinking person, one of two truths.
First; “The COVID-19 pandemic is just another proof there is no God, but only natural law(s), and we humans can do no more than use our intellect to shape how we adjust to natural law for our benefit.”
Or second; “If there is some kind of ultimate force, intelligence, or intentional design that exists beyond and above us, this force has no real interest in intersecting or intervening in our human wants and needs.
Regardless which of these two truths the rhetorical question attempts to teach, all we can do is use our intellects to shape our lives to live within known natural laws of science. And unfortunately, in this view our intellect never seems to be able to keep up with natural law.
•A second perspective, is a bit harder to define. I would call it a search for obedience perspective. Many who ask this question in a troubling time like our current pandemic that human intellect cannot seem to halt, have embraced the view that God is in fact our divine and sovereign source, but he is the kind of God who gives us ultimatums that we must strictly obey, or else.
And when we persistently choose to not obey God’s rules, the “or else” happens. God either punishes us into obedient submission, or simple decides to destroy those who choose not to bow obediently to his edicts.
In theological terms, this God relates to his creation (you and I) as kind of a benevolent supreme dictator, whose feelings for us are driven by our obedience to him. When viewed this way, it seems the only solution to the current pandemic is to figure out exactly what God wants, and do it, or else.
If this view is really truth, it seems to me there is little hope; most folk in the world are not ready to bow to a dictator God, even one that may be benevolent to obedient subjects.
•Ironically, a third perspective behind the “where is God?” question, is like the first question — more of a rhetorical affirmation of truth, rather than a searching for truth. I can’t think of anything to call it other than an affirmation of faith-in-grace.
Over the years, my heart has confirmed what I think Scripture reveals. Yes, God is sovereign over all (“in the beginning God”), but unlike the above two views, God is much more than a disembodied ultimate force, or ultimate sovereign despotic king/judge.
This is a truth I have accepted, first by faith, second affirmed by Scripture, and third (for me) confirmed by life. For me this means God is not only my creator, but has created me (as well as every other person) in love, and wants nothing more than for each of us to say “yes” to being embraced by-and be embracers of-his love-beyond-all-loves.
And just as great a mystery, he is sovereign, but has surrendered his sovereignty to our free will. He does not impose his love, but he offers us his love. My theology teaches me, God’s sovereign grace has decided our love of, and trust in, him is never demanded, but only and always offered. Our love of God will never be coerced, but always asked for and must be freely given. He is asking for a “whosoever will” relationship with you and me.
So “where is God?” in this pandemic. Where he has always been, right here offering his loving and comforting embrace.
Is God the source of the COVID-19 pandemic? My view is that he is not, we are the source. He created a perfect world, and we have spent thousands of years infecting what he created (“God said, it is good”) and breaking God’s heart. The only image that comes to my mind is the aching heart of the parent that wants no more than to have a mutual loving and trusting relationship with a child, who has chosen a self-destructive path.
Is there any real path to peace in this pandemic? I believe the answer is a resounding “yes!”
That journey into peace begins by accepting, one-person-at-a-time, the John 3:16 offer of God’s embrace of love. Will accepting his love stop the relentless pandemic we now face? In truth, I feel like, probably not. My theology also says, we have infected the world God created for us to the degree that only his return will finally cure the damage we have done. This Easter we remember his (first coming) love gift 2,000 years ago, which also anticipates the moment of his (second coming) return with a love embrace that will completely cleanse our infected world and endure for eternity.
Science may, and hopefully will, find a way to halt the relentless spread of COVID-19, but other maybe lesser, some maybe even greater, destructive forces will continue to plague us and world. Where can we find individual peace, hope, and the joy of daily living? Embracing and being embraced by God’s peace and love that “passes all understanding.”
Even today, in the midst of this deadly pandemic, we can still affirm that “this is the day the Lord has made,” so of all the ways you and I might respond, why not “let us rejoice and be glad in it!”
I am finding my bottom line for living in our current pandemic expressed most clearly in Psalm 46. All 11 verses speak to my head and heart. However, I find Psalm 46:1 especially comforting and instructional: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble,… Therefore, we will not fear….” And then this wonderful Psalm repeats the amazing-grace truth that rings like a great finale chorus in a great musical peace: “The Lord Almighty is with us…”
My pandemic reading of this wonderful Psalm highlights three things for me:
• The Persistence of Our Problems (“…in trouble…”}
I would like to live a trouble-free life, in a trouble-free world. But until that moment when sin is no more, I know that is not going to happen. I may be surprised by the exact nature of trouble when it arises, but I am not surprised that is comes. Knowing this helps me deal with the sudden arrival of trouble, regardless of its magnitude.
• The Provision of His Partnership (“…God is…help in trouble…”)
It does me great good, when His word reminds me and assures me, He is always partnering with me as I walk through trouble-no matter how great or dark. He is under the load with me.
• The Perseverance of His Presence (“God is…ever-present…”
This is especially helpful to me in the quarantine of my present trouble. I am “no, never alone,” even when I cannot be with most of my family and friends that I love.
Bill G. Thomason lives in Tulsa. He holds a doctorate in Greek New Testament, church history and preaching. He was a U.S. Air Force chaplain for 30 years and also pastored churches in Oklahoma and Texas.
