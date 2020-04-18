It was in the mid-1960s when I left the wonderful folk at the First Baptist Church of Talala and answered “the call” of the Eastside Baptist Church of Marlow.
To a very young pastor moving up to his second church, it was pretty exciting.
To have any idea just how exciting, you would have to turn back the calendar a bit to Tulsa in the late 1950s. Looking carefully, you would find a teenage version of me preaching on a street corner, or if not there, doing his best Billy Graham imitation to a captive congregation in Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission, whose price for a meal was to listen.
So, I was amazed to be asked to move up to a full-time pastorate. While my new congregation was exceptionally kind-hearted and generous, at the same time its budget was limited. It could pay for the move, but I needed to do the moving. No problem. How hard could it be? Just rent a truck, pack, load and a quick three-hour drive.
Eighteen-plus grueling hours later — about 3 a.m. — I crawled into the truck for the final time to unload a last item, the mattress. It was a cotton stuffed, flimsy, well-worn one that a generous family member had handed down to us and had at some point lost its handles.
Looking back, my brawl with that heavy, floppy, no-handles mattress at the end of a marathon move sounds pretty funny. However, at the time not so much.
In the 30 minutes it took to wrestle it from the truck to the front door, I was absolutely spent. I was physically exhausted, angry with myself, mad at the mattress, emotionally drained, and wondering why God had allowed this to happen.
I remember thinking: “I wish I could go back to the way it was in Talala.” Of course, I could not go back, and my years in Marlow with the warm-spirited Eastside church family evolved into an experience that far exceeded my most optimistic hopes and dreams.
As we turned the corner on 2019 and moved with great expectations into 2020, something called a novel coronavirus invaded our world. With frightening speed, it replaced our hopes and dreams with a horrific onslaught of death, sickness, lost income and vanished freedom.
Many of us are wondering: When can we go back to the life we had yesterday? When will we get back to normal or even a new normal?
My losing wrestling match with that mattress without handles hardly compares to what you and I are struggling with today. However, it does remind me that it is not about going back to what was but continuing to fight through what is — and living in the expectancy of an equally happy but different tomorrow.
It was another time and a different horrific struggle, but I find the 1963 words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from the Lincoln Memorial are flickering within many hearts. His words challenge today, just as they did yesterday: “It would be fatal for the nation to overlook the urgency of the moment. … We must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead.
“We cannot turn back.”
I am also reminded of a line from a gospel hymn often sung in many churches: “No turning back, no turning back.”
Can we, as a city, state, country — even world — join hearts, even while COVID-19 will not allow us to join hands, and pledge together to march ahead in our commitment to building, not the same, but a better, brighter tomorrow? Right now, right here, is the time to unite our voices in a resounding “No turning back. Yes!”
Bill Thomason lives in Tulsa. He holds a doctorate in Greek New Testament, church history and preaching. He was a U.S. Air Force chaplain for 30 years and also pastored churches in Oklahoma and Texas.
