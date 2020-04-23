People ask if I’m glad I’m not a business owner now, since the COVID-19 craziness began.
After 32 years as a business owner of three companies, I sold my business a few years ago, in part to take some risk off the table. Risk seems to be a huge reason why we’ve shut down our country as we have. Risk exposes you to the possibility of loss or injury. The health issues and risk of sickness and even death is very real. As a country, we’ve tried to alleviate much of that risk, which has been necessary and good.
In so doing we’ve no-doubt saved lives, in large part due to the brave risk-taking doctors, nurses and others in our health system. However, we’ve also added more risk to other areas of our lives. The economic, educational, mental health, social, physical health and other areas are now at risk, and we’re having a national conversation about balancing these things against the dangers of coronavirus. Risk and how to deal with it is really at the heart of these discussions.
Risk is a part of everyday life. We could not avoid it if we tried and we wouldn’t want to. Without risk, little of value is gained. As a young kid, I risked getting up early to hop on my bike to deliver the Tulsa World in the early morning darkness. I’m glad my parents allowed that risk. I got the basics of entrepreneurship out of it. It was a risk to ask my future wife out on our first date, as she could have said no and put a dent in my manly pride. As a young adult, I took my first big professional and life risk by leaving a secure teaching job and starting my first small business.
Without managed risk over my 32-year business career, life would not have been nearly as challenging, rewarding or fun. The best business owners know how to take calculated risks and act when the cards are in their favor. They create the conditions where risk can be minimized, but never alleviated. Those who learn how to properly manage risk are usually the most successful.
Now, as I am somewhat retired as a business owner, I’m not facing the daily risk, which leaves me with some guilt. I hate that my friends, families and everyone else is having to go through these really tough times. I had my share of bad stuff and challenges in my career, but nothing like this pandemic. My heart goes out to the closed businesses I drive past. I hurt for them. I hurt for their employees, customers and our community. So much of business is about relationships, between employees, peers, bosses, customers and vendors. And when those are suddenly taken away, for whatever reason, it is difficult to say the least.
So, as we ponder when and how to open up our economy, we must include the voice of business owners — trained risk-takers — in that conversation. We’ve already seen many quickly adapt new models and strategies — curbside pickup, online ordering, remote meetings and customer distancing to name a few. Businesses will figure it out and learn how to provide their products and services in a safe and effective manner. That’s what they do: Figure things out and make them work. We need business, especially small, to be allowed to get back into the game very soon and do what they do best.
I pray that we all survive this crisis, learn from it how to deal with the risk effectively and grow as a result. In the famous words of former President Theodore Roosevlet, our community needs our business owners to dare greatly. And as our local businesses in Tulsa open up, hopefully soon, I think we’ll all appreciate the goods and services provided by them even more now. We’ll gladly, and probably more carefully, hand over our dollars, risking that we’ll receive something of value in return for our hard-earned money.
Brad Johnson lives in Tulsa. He founded and owned LawnAmerica before selling the company. He now helps his two sons with Autmow, a robotic mowing business in Tulsa and Denver.
