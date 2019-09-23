Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CENTRAL TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 330 AM CDT. * AT 1226 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN DUE TO SLOW MOVING SHOWERS IN THE SAND SPRINGS AND TULSA AREAS. THIS WILL CAUSE SOME MINOR URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO AN INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CATOOSA... TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... GRAY... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 217 AND 232.