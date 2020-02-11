Bruce Plante Cartoon: Actress in a Supporting Role
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
-
-
Most Popular
-
Let's not overthink what just happened at BOK Center: Miranda Lambert is fun, period
-
Willie, Hank Jr. headlining new music festival at Rocklahoma grounds
-
Victim identified after fatal road rage shooting in drugstore parking lot
-
Tulsa to build new Gilcrease Museum in lieu of renovation project OK'd by Vision vote in 2016
-
Oklahoma House passes abortion bill that would revoke licenses of doctors performing procedure
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Latest Local Offers
Spring Cleaning. I will make your windows shine. Also house cleaning, regular or 1 time. Reasonable. Honest. Ins. Exc. References. 918-809-7040
WOW! Beat Spring Prices!!! Patios, Decks, Sunrooms & Garages, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.
Same Day Service & Repair No Job too Small Home or Business Licensed, Bonded, Insured Lic#12899
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…