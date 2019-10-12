Bruce Plante cartoon: Bevo: it's what's for supper
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
Most Popular
-
'I'm really hopeful because of Oklahoma': Rachel Maddow promotes new book in Tulsa
-
'I think it's about time': University of Tulsa library displays 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre exhibit to public
-
Veteran KOTV news anchor Terry Hood retiring
-
OU kicker Calum Sutherland suspended indefinitely from team
-
OU football: Satirical 'Horns Up for Peace' movement draws segment on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday
promotion
Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters.
Latest Local Offers
Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.
Bucket Truck, Climber, Chipper & Hauling. Fully Insured. Call Mike 918-513-2619
Mailboxes, Split Walls, TuckPointing, Reface Brick, Fire Places, Mudcaps, etc. Free Est., 38yrs, Tulsa/BA and surrounding areas.