Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon.
Bruce Plante Cartoon: Capt. Brett Crozier
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Walmart, national retailers announce new capacity limits for customers to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Models for Tulsa County project coronavirus peak between mid-May and early June, with scenarios of 75,000 to 350,000 infections
-
Gov. Stitt declares health emergency, calls special session for Legislature starting Monday
-
COVID-19 deaths of young adults reported; private labs report processing more than 11,000 negative tests
-
COVID-19: Tulsa County health officials count 20 recoveries Friday as state continues to see increased infections
promotion
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
A-1 Painting & Drywall Water damage. No Job too small. Free estimates. THE ONE TO CALL 918-706-5494
Home/Business Electrical - New & Repair Service., No Job Too Small, 36 yrs exp. CC's okay - Lic. #112759 www.knoxelectricok.com
DK CONSTRUCTION Specializing in metal roofs, siding, windows, guaranteed work, will beat competitor's prices. Free est. 918-636-3085