Bruce Plante cartoon: Democratic Debate Round II By Bruce Plante Tulsa World 51 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bruce Plante Cartoon:Democratic Debate Round IIBruce Plante Cartoon:Democratic Debate Round II, 60 seconds please, auctioneer training, Gov. John Hickenlooper, Beto O’Rourke, John DeLaney, 2020 Presidential Campaign, President Donald J. Trump, U.S. Healthcare System, student loan debt Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon. View Bruce's cartoon archive. Have Bruce speak at your event. Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Reprint Bruce Plante Original Cartoon Archive Most Popular 'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says Wahlburgers not opening first restaurant in Oklahoma, counter to an initial report Swink school district facing forced consolidation says Epic leader offered a rescue: 'I'm in pretty good with Joy' Teacher shortage: State to begin crackdown on emergency certifications for nonaccredited teachers Fee hiked 421% on AT&T phone bills in Oklahoma in change that went into effect July 1 Meet the newsroom Bruce Plante: Editorial cartoonist promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Streets Street by Street: Telling the story of a city by the streets the go through it. promotion 2019 Best in the World Vote for the Best in the World 2019 More Latest Local Offers Cleaning - Julia's House Cleaning Residential & Commercial cleaning, one time, weekly or bi-weekly. Monthly with No Contract. Excellent Ref. Avail. 24 hrs. Call Julia 918-861-2018 KM Construction Concrete & More Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins. DRYTECT Expert Repairs, Roof Repairs 918-401-1000 Expert Repairs Guaranteed Results Sharklahoma Shark Quiz Test your knowledge in all things shark and enter for a chance to win a prize pack from the … 2019 Best in the World - Vote Vote for your favorites places in Tulsa. For our 6th year we leave it up to our readers to …