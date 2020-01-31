Bruce Plante Cartoon: Doctor Gerard Clancy
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Nothing to sneeze at: Italian tissue manufacturer plans June opening for enormous plant in Rogers County
-
When Jenks conquered Kobe: 25 years ago, the Trojans rallied to hand Bryant his final high school loss
-
Coweta Walmart changing store hours Feb. 1
-
Wagoner County man killed in freak accident
-
Antiques Roadshow guest floored by value of old Rolex watch
promotion
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Latest Local Offers
FREE ESTIMATES Removal, Trim, Landscape. Licensed/Insured/Bonded. Vet & Sr. discount. 918-810-3499
A.S.A.P. Plumbing. All your plumbing needs. Over 35 years of experience. No overtime charge. Senior discount. Insured & bonded (918)497-6432
Full Set $650 Single Plate $350 Reline $150 Metal Partial $600 One Tooth Flipper $150 Call Charlie, (918) 369-6959.
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…