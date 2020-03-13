Most Popular
Colorado group buys Remington Tower, plans to convert it into luxury apartments
Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open
Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home
Man killed in one car crash near Okay
'Like a queen': 105-year-old race massacre survivor's north Tulsa home gets restored
