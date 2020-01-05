Bruce Plante Cartoon: Hey Jerry Jones
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Man sentenced to consecutive life sentences for fatal beating of pregnant woman
-
Choctaw Nation, Governor's Office spar over renewal of hunting, fishing compact
-
Exotic dancer sues Tulsa club in claim it violated federal law over failure to pay wages for a year of work
-
Bill Haisten: As offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson apparently is gone, Todd Monken is a fascinating possibility at OSU
-
Chasing change: Tulsa attorney's 'money-hunting' hobby has raised more than $1,500 for church missions
promotion
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Latest Local Offers
CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Member of the BBB, Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS
Split, Seasoned, Mixed Hardwoods. Guaranteed to burn. $49 Per rick picked up, $99 delivered locally, 2 rick special $189. East Of BA, 41St/305th E. Ave. Open Weekends Sat 8-5 only. CASH ONLY PLEASE
C&C Bush & Tree Trimming Fall Cleanups! Flower beds, fence lines, overgrown shrubs, small trees. 20 yrs Clint A+ BBB Ins. 918-636-6687.