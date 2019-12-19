Bruce Plante cartoon: Impeachment padded cell By Bruce Plante Tulsa World Dec 19, 2019 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Impeachment watchman, Donald J. Trump, House of Reprentatives, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, straight jacket, padded cell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon. View Bruce's cartoon archive. Have Bruce speak at your event. Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Reprint Bruce Plante Original Cartoon Padded Cell Archive Impeachment Most Popular Oklahoma Congresswoman Kendra Horn says she'll vote to impeach President Trump Former Lincoln Christian, TU running back Reed Martin dies at 20 Petition filed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma 2 juveniles, man found dead Saturday after reported murder-suicide in Jenks Victims identified in Jenks murder-suicide Meet the newsroom Bruce Plante: Editorial cartoonist promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: 2019 Tulsans of the Year The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners More Latest Local Offers Carpentry & Remodeling Services Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619. Brothers Roofing 918-378-1728 Suppling Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728 SOL CO. CONCRETE, 918-557-4365 FREE ESTIMATES FREE EST. CALL NOW Patio, Sidewalk, Driveways, Dirt Work, Steps & more! Repair, Replace, Add-on Insured & References. 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest