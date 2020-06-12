Bruce Plante cartoon: Jaywalkers
- By BRUCE PLANTE World's Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Man who fell from I-244 during Tulsa protest broke his neck and back, remains in ICU
-
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's huge mistake most people haven't noticed, as identified by national expert
-
President Trump coming to Tulsa for a rally as he returns to the campaign trail
-
Watch Now: Tulsa police release video of officers handcuffing black teens for jaywalking; Internal investigation under way
-
COVID-19: Newly reported cases in Tulsa County surge to highest level yet
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
Home Space Organizer. Cluttered office? Packed garage? Desk flooded with papers? Call me today and let me make your life a little easier! 918-706-1172
"MORE THAN PAINTING" Drywall, Carpentry, Siding, Commercial & Residential 40 yrs experience & BBB RI#100118 - Call 918-607-2716
BIG MONEY FOR YOUR VEHICLES! Even If Wrecked Or Disabled! Cash Paid, Free Tow Away, & Fast Pick Up. John, (918) 633-5578.