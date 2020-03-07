Most Popular
-
Stillwater man killed parents in south Tulsa, staged a burglary, police allege
-
Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home
-
Tulsa, six counties approve Sunday liquor store sales
-
Wild Fork restaurant in Utica Square due major changes under consulting agreement with McNellie's Group
-
History Maker: Wagoner's Lexi Miller breaks ground as one of first female wrestlers to win gold at State Tournament
promotion
Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Latest Local Offers
"HOME PRO'S" On time. Int./Ext. Painting, Wood Repair, Siding/Pwr.wsh. Prep, Caulk/prime/drywall/tex. Call now, low rates 918-829-3698
BOARD your dog, $2 per day & you furnish his food, large outdoor pens, 10 miles south of Glenpool off of Hwy. 75. KC Kennel, Charles Wegner, 2670 N. 186 Rd., Mounds, OK 74047, 539-777-6814
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…