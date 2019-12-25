Bruce Plante cartoon: Merry Christmas 2019
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
-
-
Most Popular
-
Table Talk: Jim's Coney Island to close Dec. 31, Naples Flatbread closes downtown
-
Stitt cabinet member quits, criticizes governor for 'unnecessary conflict' with tribes
-
Tulsa Public Schools releases 16 teachers midway through school year; most have emergency certification
-
Tulsa Public Schools loses nearly $4 million in midyear adjustments as Epic Charter Schools picks up almost $44 million more
-
Oklahoma tribes decline Gov. Stitt's gaming compact extension proposal
promotion
The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique.
Latest Local Offers
Brush Hogging & Tractor Work, No property too large or small! Insured. Call, 918-260-0355.
Bucket Truck, Climber, Chipper & Hauling. Fully Insured. Call Mike, 918-513-2619.
A.S.A.P. Plumbing. All your plumbing needs. Over 35 years of experience. No overtime charge. Senior discount. Insured & bonded (918)497-6432