Bruce Plante Cartoon: Mexico will pay for the wall
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
-
Most Popular
-
Among marijuana law changes: Firearm ownership, access to patient info, more business requirements
-
Floods reveal treasures, but is it OK to pick up that artifact and take it home?
-
Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships
-
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting witness found dead near Bartlesville
-
OU football notebook: Spencer Rattler acting like a King at Sooners practices
promotion
Street by Street: Telling the story of a city by the streets the go through it.
Latest Local Offers
2008-2009 FORD E250 VANS 57K-92K mi., shelving, dual ladder racks, strobe lights. We Finance - A&D Auto Sales 4315 E. 11th St., Tulsa
Tree Trimming & Removal, free est., free stump grinding & free small Oak Tree w/ tree removal. Senior/Vet Discounts. Certified Arborist & Fully Ins.
#1 TULSA PAINTERS-Int/Ext, Cabinets, Textures, Wallpaper Removal, Carpentry, Decks, Fences, Affordable. 36 Yrs. Exp, Free Est. 918-289-1038
featured
September 10, 2019, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., River Spirit Expo at Expo Square: It's so hard to get …
Click here to take the Wizard World Super Powers quiz and enter for a chance to win passes t…