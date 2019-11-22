Bruce Plante Cartoon: NASA and Pluto By Bruce Plante Tulsa World 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email NASA and Pluto, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, planet, solar system Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon. View Bruce's cartoon archive. Have Bruce speak at your event. Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bruce Plante Reprint Cartoon Original Nasa Archive Most Popular Cherokees mark grand opening of largest tribal outpatient health center in country Top 25: Oklahoma moves up following historic victory at Baylor Here's how much local school districts are paying teachers after implementing the latest state-mandated raise Broken Arrow couple arrested in death of adopted 3-year-old Jeffrey Epstein jail guards charged with falsifying records of night he died Meet the newsroom Bruce Plante: Editorial cartoonist promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Chef Issue Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners More Latest Local Offers CMB TREE SERVICE, 918-513-2619 Bucket Truck, Climber, Chipper & Hauling. Fully Insured. Call Mike 918-513-2619 Coulter Tree Service, Leaf Removal 918-381-1960 COULTER TREE SERVICE Leaf Removal Trustworthy & Locally owned. Serving Midtown, Bixby, BA, South Tulsa. Call, 918-381-1960. Payless Divorce Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest