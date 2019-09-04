Most Popular
Among marijuana law changes: Firearm ownership, access to patient info, more business requirements
Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships
OU football notebook: Spencer Rattler acting like a King at Sooners practices
Floods reveal treasures, but is it OK to pick up that artifact and take it home?
American Airlines adding 400 jobs in Tulsa
