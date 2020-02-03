Bruce Plante Cartoon: No more captions
susanlively
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Antiques Roadshow guest floored by value of old Rolex watch
-
Scorsese-DiCaprio movie will boost Oklahoma economy by millions this year, state officials say
-
Coweta Walmart changing store hours Feb. 1
-
Watch Josh Jacobs' Super Bowl ad that was filmed in Tulsa
-
Speaker McCall on tribal gaming: 'In my opinion, the compact has renewed for another 15 years'
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Latest Local Offers
HOUSE PAINTING Interior & Exterior, 30 yr exp. Wallpaper Stripping & Home Repairs. Free Est. 918-406-5642
Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.
CARLOS LAWN SERVICE Fall Clean Up. Landscaping, Tree trimming. Comm. & Residential. Free Est. 918-645-5009 JCPortillo983@gmail.com
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…