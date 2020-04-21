Most Popular
Stitt and Bynum: No plan for city of Tulsa or state of Oklahoma to reopen yet; new COVID-19 surge precautions being implemented
COVID-19 presents unique interpersonal challenges, but Tulsa hospital isn't in a New York state of operations. Here's why
Gov. Stitt eyes May 1 for 'statewide,' 'methodical' start to reopening
Public education advocates rip Gov. Stitt over comments about how to spend emergency money
Mayor Bynum says he's taking Obama's advice about asking experts questions in a crisis
