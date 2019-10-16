Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
If you are a subscriber: Simply log in for unlimited access.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
If you are a nonsubscriber: You have used your free views allowed every 30 days. You must really value what we do for you. Try a digital subscription for only $0.99. Subscribe now.
Sunny skies. High 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 15, 2019 @ 11:56 pm
Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon.
View Bruce's cartoon archive.
Have Bruce speak at your event.
Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters.
Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners
Pressure Washing Homes & Businesses Made Clean. Call Today! 918-557-4365.
Landscaping, Lawn Care,
Household repairs, Painting interior & exterior. Wood rot repair. Dependable. Free Est. 918-830-9446
Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.