Bruce Plante cartoon: Oklahoma petition to expand Medicaid
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
-
Most Popular
-
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
-
Teacher shortage: State to begin crackdown on emergency certifications for nonaccredited teachers
-
Fee hiked 421% on AT&T phone bills in Oklahoma in change that went into effect July 1
-
Tulsa dive team to search Picher site where missing Welch girls are believed to have spent their final days
-
Former candidate for governor who was arrested for shooting a man serving him papers was arrested again Thursday night
promotion
Street by Street: Telling the story of a city by the streets the go through it.
Latest Local Offers
Landscaping, Lawn Care, Hydroseeding, Haul offs, Cleanups, Tree, Dirt, Sod & Bobcat Work. Retaining walls, French Drains. 918-760-4807.
Discount Pricing FREE ESTIMATES Storm Damage, Removal, Trim, Landscape. Lic./Ins./ Vet & Sr. discount. 918-810-3499
Residential & Commercial cleaning, one time, weekly or bi-weekly. Monthly with No Contract. Excellent Ref. Avail. 24 hrs. Call Julia 918-861-2018
Test your knowledge in all things shark and enter for a chance to win a prize pack from the …
Vote for your favorites places in Tulsa. For our 6th year we leave it up to our readers to …