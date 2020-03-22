Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon.
Bruce Plante Cartoon: Rosie the Nurse
Tags
Editorial Cartoonist Bruce Plante
Bruce began the position of editorial cartoonist for the Tulsa World in 2007. As Oklahoma’s only staff cartoonist, he creates 7 cartoons every week expressing his opinion on local, state, national and international issues. Photo: 918-699-8843
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate
-
Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
-
Stitt affirms it's 'not government's job' to push for restrictions on local businesses in reaction to coronavirus concerns
-
State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier
-
National Guard ready but not deployed: 'No need to activate,' Gov. Stitt tells Tulsa World
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Latest Local Offers
#1 TULSA PAINTERS-Int/Ext, Cabinets, Textures, Wallpaper Removal, Carpentry, Decks, Fences, Affordable. 36 Yrs. Exp, Free Est. 918-289-1038
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! March Madness 30% OFF!
A.S.A.P. Plumbing. All your plumbing needs. Over 35 years of experience. No overtime charge. Senior discount. Insured & bonded (918)497-6432
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…