...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES. BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY. ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO. * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 7:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 19.53 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING. * FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS NEAR 56TH STREET NORTH NEAR MINGO ROAD. MINGO ROAD NEAR 66TH STREET NORTH MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. ACCESS ROADS NEAR THE OXLEY NATURE CENTER AT MOHAWK PARK MAY BE FLOODED. &&
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... CANEY RIVER NEAR RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY. CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE. * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 7:30 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 30.27 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS FALLING. * FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 31.0 FEET, WIDESPREAD MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL ROADS NEAR THE CANEY RIVER BECOME IMPASSABLE. &&
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN OKLAHOMA... BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES. BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY. ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY. * UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 22.50 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY WILL CONTINUE FALLING TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY BEFORE DAWN. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET, MINOR RURAL FLOODING OCCURS FROM SKIATOOK TO TURLEY. &&
Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate
Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier
Finally some good news: First Tulsa County COVID-19 patient has recovered, Health Department says
OK State Board of Education mandates statewide school closures amid COVID-19
