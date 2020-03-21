Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon.
Bruce Plante Cartoon: Thanks from the Coronavirus
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
-
Update: Mayor orders Tulsa restaurants, bars to close tonight; drive-through, take-out establishments may operate
-
Toddler with COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma as confirmed cases jump by a dozen
-
State's first COVID-19 death is a Tulsa County man who had only tested positive a day earlier
-
Second pediatric case of COVID-19 confirmed as count rises to 44 in Oklahoma, 1 death
-
OK State Board of Education mandates statewide school closures amid COVID-19
