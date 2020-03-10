Bruce Plante Cartoon: The Bull Market
- By Bruce Plante Tulsa World
-
-
Most Popular
-
Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home
-
Tulsa, six counties approve Sunday liquor store sales
-
'It's time to go:' Longtime family-run Tulsa hardware store plans to close, owner says
-
Stillwater man killed parents in south Tulsa, staged a burglary, police allege
-
Colorado group buys Remington Tower, plans to convert it into luxury apartments
promotion
Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Latest Local Offers
Brush Hogging & Tractor Work, No property too large or small! Insured. Call, 918-260-0355.
32 pet run (kennels) , Sundowner, inside/outside, heated & air conditioned, 10X20, perfect for smaller dogs, $9,500**, 918-361-1086.
BOARD your dog, $2 per day & you furnish his food, large outdoor pens, 10 miles south of Glenpool off of Hwy. 75. KC Kennel, Charles Wegner, 2670 N. 186 Rd., Mounds, OK 74047, 539-777-6814
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…