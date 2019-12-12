Bruce Plante Cartoon: Trump and Bill Barr By Bruce Plante Tulsa World 11 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Trump and Bill Barr, President Donald J. Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr, lap dog Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Buy the original or reprint of this cartoon. View Bruce's cartoon archive. Have Bruce speak at your event. Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Reprint Original Bill Barr Cartoon Bruce Plante Cartoon Archive Trump Most Popular New 'Ghostbusters' movie in 2020 is set in small-town Oklahoma Tribes will be operating Class III games illegally on Jan. 1 if no compact deal is reached, Gov. Kevin Stitt says Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit Bixby would remain in 6A Division II for another two years as OSSAA announces tentative football reclassification Monday crash claims the life of 3-year-old boy Meet the newsroom Bruce Plante: Editorial cartoonist promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: 2019 Tulsans of the Year The stories of these Tulsans have to tell are varied and diverse. Their backgrounds, unique. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners More Latest Local Offers BRUSH HOGGING & TRACTOR WORK, 918-260-0355 Brush Hogging & Tractor Work, No property too large or small! Insured. Call, 918-260-0355. Jenkins Painting FREE ESTIMATES Insured. 30 Yrs. Exp. Int./Ext. Drywall/Texture. Carpentry, power wash. Handyman. Wall- paper removal. 918-313-3090 KRJ PAINTING, 918-338-9269 We handle all of your interior & exterior painting needs. Call or email us today for a free estimate. (918) 338-9269, KRJPaintingco@gmail.com Like us at Facebook.com/ KRJPaintingco 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest