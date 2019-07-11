Follow Bruce on Twitter: @planteink.
Most Popular
-
New license plate design coming for Oklahoma through rebranding effort
-
Tulsa priest placed on leave amid sexual misconduct investigation
-
QuikTrip razes south Tulsa location to make way for new, more accessible store
-
Gov. Kevin Stitt: New gaming compacts must protect the interests of the tribes and the state
-
Stoking the fire: Oklahoma music legends may have lost original work in music industry tragedy
promotion
Street by Street: Telling the story of a city by the streets the go through it.
Latest Local Offers
BIG MONEY FOR YOUR VEHICLES! Even If Wrecked or Disabled! Cash Paid, Free Tow Away & Fast Pick Up. Call John 918-633-5578
FREE ESTIMATES Insured. 30 Yrs. Exp. Int./Ext. Drywall/Texture. Carpentry, power wash. Handyman. Wall- paper removal. 918-313-3090
"HOME PRO'S" On time, Int./Ext. Painting Wood repair, siding/pwr.wsh. Prep, caulk,prime/drywall/tex. Call now, low rates 918-829-3698
Nominate and Vote for your favorites places in Tulsa. For our 6th year we leave it up to ou…