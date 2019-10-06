Bruce Plante Cartoon: Trump and who's listening
- By BRUCE PLANTE World Editorial Cartoonist
-
Most Popular
-
OU kicker Calum Sutherland suspended indefinitely from team
-
Pop culture: Been there, done that: Jennifer Garner encounters Oklahoma turnpikes
-
OU football: What we learned from the Sooners' 55-16 win over Texas Tech (and proof that Lincoln Riley is a player's coach)
-
Men and women skate along Riverside Drive in support of topless movement
-
This gas station sells Ludger's cheesecake, In the Raw Sushi, Antoinette's baked goods and more
promotion
The second annual Tulsa World: What we're loving about Tulsa in 2019.
Latest Local Offers
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 35 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount FALLING PRICES UP TO 25% OFF MATERIALS!
DP PAINTING, interior & exterior, all phases, Pro work! Pressure wash, remodeling, carpentry, drywall, texturing, cabinetry & tile. 918-813-0209
General Home Maintenance Jobs done the correct way Affordable pricing. 918-510-2163