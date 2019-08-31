Bruce Plante Cartoon: Trump suggests nuking hurricanes
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
Most Popular
-
QuikTrip security guard shoots man after assault with didgeridoo
-
American Airlines adding 400 jobs in Tulsa
-
Polo Grill owners buy Tucci's, plan two new eateries downtown and a lounge at Utica Square
-
OU football notebook: Spencer Rattler acting like a King at Sooners practices
-
Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships
promotion
Street by Street: Telling the story of a city by the streets the go through it.
Latest Local Offers
Specializing in decorative & all types of concrete work inc: foundations, driveways, patios, sidewalks, pole barns & more! BBB accredited. Free est. Ins.
A.S.A.P. Plumbing. All your plumbing needs. Over 35 years of experience. No overtime charge. Senior discount. Insured & bonded (918)497-6432
FOUNDATION REPAIR
featured
September 10, 2019, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., River Spirit Expo at Expo Square: It's so hard to get …
Click here to take the Wizard World Super Powers quiz and enter for a chance to win passes t…