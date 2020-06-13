Breaking
Bruce Plante Cartoon: Trump's 2020 Rally
- By Bruce Plante World Editorial Cartoonist
-
-
Most Popular
-
Michael Overall: Downtown Tulsa's huge mistake most people haven't noticed, as identified by national expert
-
Watch Now: Tulsa police release video of officers handcuffing black teens for jaywalking; Internal investigation under way
-
President Trump coming to Tulsa for a rally as he returns to the campaign trail
-
Man who fell from I-244 during Tulsa protest broke his neck and back, remains in ICU
-
COVID-19: Newly reported cases in Tulsa County surge to highest level yet
promotion
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
Latest Local Offers
CREEPY CRAWLERS TODAYS INSPECTION IS TOMORROW'S PROTECTION! Insured, 35 yrs exp. Call Bunchy at 918-998-BUGS
Additions, Remodels, Kitchens, Painting, Trim, Siding & Drywall Call Mike at, 918-513-2619.
918-806-2157 - On Facebook, 30yrs exp. Free Est. Int/Ext., Decks, fencing, carports, patio covers, wood rot, replacement & painting.